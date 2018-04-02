Emil TchakarovBorn 29 June 1948. Died 4 August 1991
Emil Tchakarov
1948-06-29
Emil Tchakarov Biography (Wikipedia)
Emil Tchakarov (Bulgarian: Емил Чакъров), born 29 June 1948 in Burgas, Bulgaria; died 4 August 1991 in Paris, was a Bulgarian conductor who had a career both in the concert hall and in the opera house. He also made a series of Russian opera recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emil Tchakarov Tracks
Rondo in A major for violin and string orchestra
Franz Schubert
Rondo in A major for violin and string orchestra
Rondo in A major for violin and string orchestra
Polonaise in B flat
Gidon Kremer
Polonaise in B flat
Polonaise in B flat
My homeland! The Russian lands (A Life for the Tsar)
Sofia Festival Orchestra, Михаил Иванович Глинка, Емил Чакъров & Sofia National Opera Chorus
My homeland! The Russian lands (A Life for the Tsar)
My homeland! The Russian lands (A Life for the Tsar)
Performer
