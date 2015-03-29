Porter GraingerBorn 22 October 1891. Died 1955
Porter Grainger
1891-10-22
Porter Grainger Biography
Porter Grainger (October 22, 1891 − c. 1955; fl New York) was an African-American pianist, songwriter, playwright, and music publisher.
Empty Bed Blues
Bessie Smith
