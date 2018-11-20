Nathan Sykes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02wjkl2.jpg
1993-04-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/292e4a04-ed9b-4963-8075-0576f1dc3487
Nathan Sykes Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathan James Sykes (born 18 April 1993) is an English singer, songwriter and record producer. He is best known for being the youngest member of the British boy band The Wanted. In 2013, Sykes appeared with his bandmates in the E! channel reality television series The Wanted Life. After the band's hiatus in 2014, Sykes embarked on a solo career. His debut single, "Kiss Me Quick" was released in July 2015. It reached number-one on the US Dance Club Songs chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nathan Sykes Performances & Interviews
- Nathan Sykes Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p039l422.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p039l422.jpg2015-11-29T14:17:00.000ZThe pop hearthrob performed his new single and a stunning Adele coverhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p039l9m8
Nathan Sykes Live in Session
Nathan Sykes Tracks
Sort by
Over & Over
Nathan Sykes
Over & Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjkll.jpglink
Over & Over
Last played on
Over and Over Again
Nathan Sykes
Over and Over Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039d0vl.jpglink
Over and Over Again
Last played on
Over And Over
Nathan Sykes
Over And Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjkll.jpglink
Over And Over
Last played on
Famous
Nathan Sykes
Famous
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9fml.jpglink
Famous
Last played on
There's Only One of You
Nathan Sykes
There's Only One of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pckjg.jpglink
There's Only One of You
Last played on
When I'm Famous
Nathan Sykes
When I'm Famous
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjkll.jpglink
When I'm Famous
Last played on
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Nathan Sykes
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjkll.jpglink
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Last played on
Twist
Nathan Sykes
Twist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjkll.jpglink
Twist
Last played on
Give It Up (feat. G‐Eazy)
Nathan Sykes
Give It Up (feat. G‐Eazy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043l689.jpglink
Give It Up (feat. G‐Eazy)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Nathan Sykes
Back to artist