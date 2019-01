Jasmin Walia is a British Indian television personality, singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman. She first came into limelight with the British reality television show The Only Way Is Essex. She gained popularity with her English-Punjabi single "Dum Dee Dee Dum" (2016). Her English-Punjabi track, "Bom Diggy" (2017) with Zack Knight, featured in the top Indian pop charts.

