Ernst Toch Born 7 December 1887. Died 1 October 1964
Ernst Toch
1887-12-07
Ernst Toch Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernst Toch (7 December 1887 – 1 October 1964) was an Austrian composer of classical music and film scores. He sought throughout his life to introduce new approaches to music.
Ernst Toch Tracks
Geographical Fugue
Fuge aus der Geographie
Geographical Fugue
Friends' School, Lisburn, Niamh Blakeman & Ernst Toch
Valse
Cello Sonata - last movement
Geographical Fugue
Gesprochene Musik for chorus (spoken)
Symphony No 7
Geographical Fugue
Genesis Suite – the Covenant
String Quartet no 11, opus 34 (2nd movement, Vivace molto)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1934: Prom 08
Queen's Hall
1934-08-20
20
Aug
1934
Proms 1934: Prom 08
Queen's Hall
