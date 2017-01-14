Sly, Slick & Wicked are an American rhythm and blues band from Cleveland, Ohio that have been active since 1970. Members were John Wilson (Sly), Charles Still (Slick) and Mark Saxton (Wicked) (was replaced by Terry Stubbs in 1972). Their song "Stay My Love" was a Top Ten rhythm-and-blues song in 1971, and Polydor issued a 1972 follow-up, "It's Not Easy." On the strength of these recordings, James Brown asked them to work for People Records, a sublabel of Polydor run by Brown.

They were awarded the Men of Motown Award from the Motown Museum in 2003, and were inducted into the Motown Alumni Association Hall of Fame. In 2004, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame added the group to its permanent display. They were inducted into The R & B Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

"Suit and Tie" by Justin Timberlake and "Chaining Day' by J.Cole contain samples their song "Sho Nuff".