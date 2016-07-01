Gordon DownieBorn 6 February 1964. Died 17 October 2017
Gordon Edgar Downie CM (February 6, 1964 – October 17, 2017) was a Canadian rock singer-songwriter, musician, writer and activist. He was the lead singer and lyricist for the Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, which he fronted from their formation in 1984 until his death in 2017. Downie was widely regarded as one of the most influential and popular artists in the Canadian alternative rock scene.
In addition to his career with the Tragically Hip, Downie released five solo albums: Coke Machine Glow (2001), Battle of the Nudes (2003), The Grand Bounce (2010), Secret Path (2016), and Introduce Yerself (2017), and a collaboration with the Sadies, And the Conquering Sun (2014).
