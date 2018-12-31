Percy FaithBorn 7 April 1908. Died 9 February 1976
Percy Faith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqffq.jpg
1908-04-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/291dcfb8-b31c-496a-905b-9955509d75b6
Percy Faith Biography (Wikipedia)
Percy Faith (April 7, 1908 – February 9, 1976) was a Canadian bandleader, orchestrator, composer and conductor, known for his lush arrangements of pop and Christmas standards. He is often credited with popularizing the "easy listening" or "mood music" format. Faith became a staple of American popular music in the 1950s and continued well into the 1960s. Though his professional orchestra-leading career began at the height of the swing era, Faith refined and rethought orchestration techniques, including use of large string sections, to soften and fill out the brass-dominated popular music of the 1940s.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Percy Faith Tracks
Sort by
Theme from A Summer Place
Percy Faith
Theme from A Summer Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffq.jpglink
Theme from A Summer Place
Last played on
Delicado
Percy Faith
Delicado
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffq.jpglink
Delicado
Last played on
Summer Place
Percy Faith
Summer Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffq.jpglink
Summer Place
Last played on
Carol Of The Bells
Percy Faith
Carol Of The Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffq.jpglink
Carol Of The Bells
Last played on
Rags to Riches
Tony Bennett
Rags to Riches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsm.jpglink
Rags to Riches
Last played on
The "In" Crowd
Percy Faith
The "In" Crowd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffq.jpglink
The "In" Crowd
Last played on
Let Me Love You
Johnny Mathis
Let Me Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg8c.jpglink
Let Me Love You
Last played on
Stranger In Paradise
Percy Faith
Stranger In Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffq.jpglink
Stranger In Paradise
Last played on
My Favorite Things
Percy Faith
My Favorite Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffq.jpglink
My Favorite Things
Last played on
Moulin Rouge
Percy Faith
Moulin Rouge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffq.jpglink
Moulin Rouge
Last played on
So Long, Farewell
Percy Faith
So Long, Farewell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffq.jpglink
So Long, Farewell
Last played on
Percy Faith Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist