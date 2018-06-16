Phil Madeira (born 1952) is an American songwriter, producer, musician and singer. He was raised in Barrington, Rhode Island and attended Taylor University, which he graduated from in 1975. His songs have been recorded by The Civil Wars, Buddy Miller, Alison Krauss, Toby Keith, Ricky Skaggs, Bruce Hornsby, Keb' Mo', Garth Brooks, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Cindy Morgan, Shawn Mullins, The North Mississippi Allstars. His co-writing partners include Will Kimbrough, Matraca Berg, Chuck Cannon, Cindy Morgan, Wayne Kirkpatrick, Gordon Kennedy, Keb' Mo', and Emmylou Harris. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

Madeira has recorded three solo albums. Madeira received the Nashville Music Award (Nammy) for Best Keyboardist in 2000. He also received a Humanitarian award from ASCAP in 1986 for his raising consciousness and money for the Ethiopian hunger crisis. In 2009, he received the Dove Award for "Recorded Country Song of the Year" from the Gospel Music Association, for his song "I Wish", co-written with Cindy Morgan.[citation needed]