Heidi BrühlBorn 30 January 1942. Died 8 June 1991
Heidi Brühl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-01-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/291881d5-c1b6-45f4-9163-ce8796b5e45d
Heidi Brühl Biography (Wikipedia)
Heidi Rosemarie Brühl (30 January 1942 in Gräfelfing, Upper Bavaria – 8 June 1991 in Starnberg) was a German singer and actress who came to prominence as a young teenager and had a prolific career in film and television. She was also a successful recording artist, and is known for her participation in the 1963 Eurovision Song Contest.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Heidi Brühl Tracks
Sort by
Talk It Over With Someone
Heidi Brühl
Talk It Over With Someone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk It Over With Someone
Last played on
Heidi Brühl Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist