Alan Titus (born in New York City, on October 28, 1945) is an internationally celebrated baritone.

He studied under Aksel Schiøtz at the Colorado School of Music, and Hans Heinz at The Juilliard School. His official debut was as Marcello in La bohème in Washington, D.C., in 1969. He came to prominence, however, in Leonard Bernstein's theatre piece MASS, creating the role of the Celebrant. MASS was commissioned by former-First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy for the September 1971 opening of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

He created the role of Archie Kramer in Lee Hoiby's Summer and Smoke (after Tennessee Williams) in St. Paul in 1971, and repeated the role in his New York City Opera debut that same year. He found a home at the New York City Opera, where he was a leading baritone for many seasons. He participated in nationally televised performances of Il barbiere di Siviglia (with Beverly Sills, 1976), Il turco in Italia (1978), La Cenerentola (opposite Susanne Marsee and Rockwell Blake, 1980), and Madama Butterfly (conducted by Christopher Keene, 1982). He made his only appearances with the Metropolitan Opera in 1976, as Harlekin in Ariadne auf Naxos, with Montserrat Caballé.