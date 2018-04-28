Mor Thiam (born Mor Dogo Thiam in Kaolack, Senegal, 1941) is a Senegalese drummer, cultural historian and entertainment consultant. His surname is pronounced "Chahm".

Born to a Toucouleur family of Quran Scholars and a talibé of “Daara” schools, Mor began his working career as a mechanic on the Dioran boat located in Lindian, outside of Kaolack. The Lindian boat travelled across West Africa and Europe for 9 months at a time. During Mor’s 3 month vacation, he would spend his time drumming with Senegal’s ”Théatre national Daniel Sorano” in Dakar, which was a pivotal moment in his life.

At the first World Black Arts Festival, in 1966, the “Théatre national Daniel Sorano” was invited by President Senghor to welcome distinguished guests arriving at Dakar’s International Airport. At this event, Mor was spotted by the legendary choreographer Katherine Dunham, who insisted that he would join her in the United States to expand the African culture amongst the African Americans, who were in the midst of a civil rights movement.