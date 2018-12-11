Randy ScruggsBorn 3 August 1953. Died 17 April 2018
Randy Lynn Scruggs (August 3, 1953 – April 17, 2018) was a music producer, songwriter and guitarist. He had his first recording at the age of 13. He won four Grammy Awards and was twice named Musician of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards. He was the middle son of Earl Scruggs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
