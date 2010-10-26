DonkeyboyFormed 2005
Donkeyboy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29132234-39ec-4b63-91ef-a649987ec117
Donkeyboy Biography (Wikipedia)
Donkeyboy (occasionally stylized as donkeyboy) is a synthpop band from Drammen, Norway, formed in 2005. The band consists of Cato Sundberg (vocals, rhythm guitar), Kent Sundberg (synth, vocals), Peter Michelsen (guitar, backing vocals) and Thomas Drabløs (drums)
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Donkeyboy Tracks
Sort by
Sometimes
Donkeyboy
Sometimes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sometimes
Last played on
Ambitions
Donkeyboy
Ambitions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ambitions
Last played on
Donkeyboy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist