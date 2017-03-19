Zachary LeviBorn 29 September 1980
Zachary Levi Biography (Wikipedia)
Zachary Levi Pugh (born September 29, 1980) is an American actor and singer. He played Chuck Bartowski in the series Chuck and appeared in films such as Tangled, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok.
Levi starred in the lead role of Georg Nowack in the 2016 Broadway revival of She Loves Me opposite Laura Benanti, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. In 2010, Levi voiced Flynn Rider in the animated film Tangled, in which he performed the duet "I See the Light" with Mandy Moore; the song won a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media. He later reprised the role in the short film Tangled Ever After, and returned to voice Flynn Rider again in a Disney Channel television series based on the film in 2017. In October 2017, he was cast as the title character in DC Films' Shazam!, as a part of the DC Extended Universe. The film is scheduled to be released April 5, 2019.
Zachary Levi Tracks
Sort by