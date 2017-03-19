Zachary Levi Pugh (born September 29, 1980) is an American actor and singer. He played Chuck Bartowski in the series Chuck and appeared in films such as Tangled, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok.

Levi starred in the lead role of Georg Nowack in the 2016 Broadway revival of She Loves Me opposite Laura Benanti, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. In 2010, Levi voiced Flynn Rider in the animated film Tangled, in which he performed the duet "I See the Light" with Mandy Moore; the song won a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media. He later reprised the role in the short film Tangled Ever After, and returned to voice Flynn Rider again in a Disney Channel television series based on the film in 2017. In October 2017, he was cast as the title character in DC Films' Shazam!, as a part of the DC Extended Universe. The film is scheduled to be released April 5, 2019.