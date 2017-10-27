Blitz the AmbassadorGhanaian-American hip-hop artist. Born 1982
Samuel Bazawule (born April 19, 1982), known by the stage name Blitz the Ambassador, is a Ghanaian-American hip-hop artist, filmmaker, and visual artist based in Brooklyn, NY.
Accra City Blues
Accra City Blues
Accra City Blues
Wahala
Wahala
Wahala
Circle (feat. Big Tobz & Blitz the Ambassador)
Circle (feat. Big Tobz & Blitz the Ambassador)
Circle (feat. Big Tobz & Blitz the Ambassador)
