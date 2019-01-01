Jeroen van VeenDutch guitarist. Born 26 October 1974
Jeroen van Veen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/290be040-ba23-45f1-b8d3-3564d019251f
Jeroen van Veen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeroen van Veen (born October 26, 1974) is the bassist in the symphonic metal band Within Temptation. Jeroen has been a member of Within Temptation since the band's inception in 1996. Although he is the bassist of the band, Jeroen can also play the drums. He also played in the Grey Foxes an Amsterdam Funk Group. In his spare time, he creates websites and is involved with a side-project band, JIM Generator. His favourite music genres are funk, progressive, symphonic and guitar rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeroen van Veen Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist