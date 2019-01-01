Jeroen van Veen (born October 26, 1974) is the bassist in the symphonic metal band Within Temptation. Jeroen has been a member of Within Temptation since the band's inception in 1996. Although he is the bassist of the band, Jeroen can also play the drums. He also played in the Grey Foxes an Amsterdam Funk Group. In his spare time, he creates websites and is involved with a side-project band, JIM Generator. His favourite music genres are funk, progressive, symphonic and guitar rock.