Francesco ZappaBorn 1717. Died 1803
1717
Francesco Zappa (1717 most probably in Milan – 17 January 1803 in The Hague) was an Italian cellist and composer who lived most of his adult life in The Hague, the Netherlands.
He was highly regarded for his virtuoso cello playing and his compositions were published and distributed throughout Europe. Zappa was of importance to the musical life of the Netherlands, and made substantial contributions to the quality, vibrancy and international outlook of The Hague's 18th-century music scene as a performer, composer, concert organiser and teacher.
Symphony in B flat ('Cello Symphony')
Symphony in B flat ('Cello Symphony')
Symphony in B flat ('Cello Symphony')
Orchestra
"Cello" Symphony in B flat
"Cello" Symphony in B flat
"Cello" Symphony in B flat
