Reidar Skår
Reidar Skår Biography (Wikipedia)
Reidar Skår (born 13 March 1964 in Øvre Årdal, Sogn og Fjordane, Norway) is a Norwegian musician (keyboards), composer and music producer, known from several recordings and cooperations with the likes of Karl Seglem, Jacob Young, Arve Henriksen, Jarle Vespestad, Trygve Seim, Mats Eilertsen, Vigleik Storaas, Christian Wallumrød, Bendik Hofseth, Håkon Kornstad, Knut Reiersrud, Eivind Aarset, Wetle Holte, Arve Furset, Nils Petter Molvær, Nils-Olav Johansen, Mats Eilertsen, Christian Wallumrød and Paolo Vinaccia.
