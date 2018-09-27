The Scholars of LondonFormed 1970
The Scholars of London
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29070c68-d87f-44d8-8447-753519cda4b6
The Scholars of London Tracks
Sort by
Margot, labourez les vignes
Jacques Arcadelt
Margot, labourez les vignes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Margot, labourez les vignes
Last played on
Beau le Cristal
Orlande de Lassus
Beau le Cristal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Beau le Cristal
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Scholars of London
The Scholars of London Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist