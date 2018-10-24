The AintsFormed 1991
The Aints
1991
The Aints is a band name used by Ed Kuepper during his prolific early 1990s period for loud, feedback-drenched three-piece performance and recordings. In 2017, Kuepper convened a new iteration, this time known as The Aints!.
Red Aces
The Aints
Red Aces
Red Aces
Elevator (A Song For Barking Lord Jeff)
The Aints
Elevator (A Song For Barking Lord Jeff)
Elevator (A Song For Barking Lord Jeff)
