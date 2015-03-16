Aruba Red (born in Stuttgart as Natascha Eleonoré Bruce) is a London-based British soul and trip hop artist named after a female pirate legend. Aruba Red's music has been said to cross traditional boundaries, she has described her sound as "Rebel Soul with melancholy undertones, influenced by trip hop, minimalist electronica, glitch, soul, acoustic folk and dub". She is also the daughter of revered Cream bassist, vocalist and songwriter Jack Bruce and recorded backing vocals for his last album Silver Rails which was released on 24 March 2014 on Esoteric Records. Her lyrics have been said to be passionate and intelligent, dealing with emotive subject matter.