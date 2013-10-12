Elena Ferretti (born 1960 in San Donato Milanese, Italy), better known as Sophie or Rose, is an Italian Eurobeat and Italo disco singer. She has performed and recorded for many record labels, under many aliases. Her music was produced by various well-known Italian producers, namely Giacomo Maiolini, Mauro Farina, Sergio Dall'Ora and Giancarlo Pasquini. She often collaborated with Clara Moroni, who wrote many of her compositions. Moroni also did most of the backing vocals/choirs for Ferretti's songs for Time Records. Together with Moroni, she was a member of the duo Gipsy & Queen. In 2011, she recorded and released an Italian folk song entitled "Io Libera". Among her best known hits is the song "My World" (as Sophie).