Marko Letonja is an Slovenian conductor. He has been the chief conductor of the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra since 2012. He was music director of the Slovenian Philharmonic Orchestra from 1991 to 2003 and since 2012 also the chief conductor of the Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg.

Along with Emma Matthews and the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra he was nominated for the 2014 ARIA Award for Best Classical Album for Mozart Arias.