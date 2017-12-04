Marko LetonjaBorn 12 August 1961
Marko Letonja
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961-08-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/290090ae-ab37-469d-b9da-0c84fa929fda
Marko Letonja Biography (Wikipedia)
Marko Letonja is an Slovenian conductor. He has been the chief conductor of the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra since 2012. He was music director of the Slovenian Philharmonic Orchestra from 1991 to 2003 and since 2012 also the chief conductor of the Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg.
Along with Emma Matthews and the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra he was nominated for the 2014 ARIA Award for Best Classical Album for Mozart Arias.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marko Letonja Tracks
Sort by
Emilie - V Contre l'oubli (Against oblivion)
Kaija Saariaho
Emilie - V Contre l'oubli (Against oblivion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq4xy.jpglink
Emilie - V Contre l'oubli (Against oblivion)
Last played on
Quatre instants for soprano and orchestra: i. Attente – Longing
Kaija Saariaho
Quatre instants for soprano and orchestra: i. Attente – Longing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq4xy.jpglink
Quatre instants for soprano and orchestra: i. Attente – Longing
Orchestra
Last played on
Ah, lo previdi ... Ah, t'invola - recitative and aria K.272 for soprano and orc
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ah, lo previdi ... Ah, t'invola - recitative and aria K.272 for soprano and orc
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255q8g.jpglink
Ah, lo previdi ... Ah, t'invola - recitative and aria K.272 for soprano and orc
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony no. 39 in E flat major K.543
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony no. 39 in E flat major K.543
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony no. 39 in E flat major K.543
Peace op. 93 (Premiere)
Andrew Schultz
Peace op. 93 (Premiere)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j1r5.jpglink
Peace op. 93 (Premiere)
Concerto Op.15 for violin and orchestra
Benjamin Britten
Concerto Op.15 for violin and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Concerto Op.15 for violin and orchestra
The Magic Flute K.620 - overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute K.620 - overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Magic Flute K.620 - overture
Lezghinka (from Gayane) (feat. Marko Letonja)
Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra
Lezghinka (from Gayane) (feat. Marko Letonja)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j1r5.jpglink
Lezghinka (from Gayane) (feat. Marko Letonja)
Sabre Dance (from Gayane) (feat. Marko Letonja)
Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra
Sabre Dance (from Gayane) (feat. Marko Letonja)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j1r5.jpglink
Sabre Dance (from Gayane) (feat. Marko Letonja)
Romeo and Juliet - ballet (Op.64) - excerpts (feat. Marko Letonja & Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra)
Sergei Prokofiev
Romeo and Juliet - ballet (Op.64) - excerpts (feat. Marko Letonja & Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Romeo and Juliet - ballet (Op.64) - excerpts (feat. Marko Letonja & Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra)
Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 1 (Op.23) in B flat minor (feat. Marko Letonja & Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra)
Alexander Gavrylyuk
Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 1 (Op.23) in B flat minor (feat. Marko Letonja & Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h8vb0.jpglink
Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 1 (Op.23) in B flat minor (feat. Marko Letonja & Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra)
Kakadu (feat. Marko Letonja)
Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra
Kakadu (feat. Marko Letonja)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j1r5.jpglink
Kakadu (feat. Marko Letonja)
Back to artist