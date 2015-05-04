Joris VanvinckenroyeBelgian folk/fusion/experimental double bassist. Born 2 October 1977
Joris Vanvinckenroye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-10-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28ff7d62-84b4-44bb-9fca-f80fdc17cff3
Joris Vanvinckenroye Biography (Wikipedia)
Joris Vanvinckenroye (born 1977), also known by his solo moniker BASta!, is a Flemish avant-rock and experimental double bass musician and composer. He is best known for Aranis, a neo-classical chamber rock group he founded and leads, and for his double bass solo project, BASta!.
Vanvinckenroye has performed in Europe and the United States, and recorded seven albums with Aranis. As BASta!, he released a solo album, Cycles, which a review at AllMusic described as "a fabulous showcase for the talents of Joris Vanvinckenroye".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joris Vanvinckenroye Tracks
Sort by
S20
Joris Vanvinckenroye
S20
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
S20
Last played on
Joris Vanvinckenroye Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist