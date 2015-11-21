The London Oratory School ScholaFormed 1996
The London Oratory School Schola
1996
The London Oratory School Schola is a choir for Catholic boys established in 1996 by John McIntosh CBE. The current director of the Schola is Charles Cole. The choir's patrons are Princess Michael of Kent, barrister Cherie Blair, actor Simon Callow and composer James MacMillan.
The Lord of the Rings - The Return of the King: The Fields of the Pelennor
Howard Shore
The Lord of the Rings - The Return of the King: The Fields of the Pelennor
The Lord of the Rings - The Return of the King: The Fields of the Pelennor
The Lord of the Rings - The Two Towers: Helm's Deep
Howard Shore
The Lord of the Rings - The Two Towers: Helm's Deep
The Lord of the Rings - The Two Towers: Helm's Deep
Love is the Master, from 'Love Abide'
Roxanna Panufnik
Love is the Master, from 'Love Abide'
Love is the Master, from 'Love Abide'
Westminster Mass for unaccompanied chorus
Lee Ward, Roxanna Panufnik, David Terry & The London Oratory School Schola
Westminster Mass for unaccompanied chorus
Westminster Mass for unaccompanied chorus
