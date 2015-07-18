Dan StarkeyActor
Dan Starkey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
????-09-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28ef7faa-ac3c-4798-ac40-bec6076b086f
Dan Starkey Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Starkey (born 27 September) is an actor known for making numerous appearances in the BBC One science-fiction TV series Doctor Who. He has portrayed a number of different Sontaran characters, most notably Strax, who has come across the Eleventh and Twelfth incarnations of the Doctor, played by Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi respectively. Since 2016, he has appeared in all 36 episodes of the sketch series Class Dismissed
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dan Starkey Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 2: Ten Pieces Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej3zc8
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-18T15:59:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmn73.jpg
18
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 2: Ten Pieces Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist