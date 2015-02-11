Sarah SextonIrish violinist
Sarah Sexton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28e381c6-4ed1-43b9-8943-159686fe2e81
Sarah Sexton Tracks
Sort by
King Arthur, or The British worthy Z.628 - Fairest isle
Jane Rogers
King Arthur, or The British worthy Z.628 - Fairest isle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
King Arthur, or The British worthy Z.628 - Fairest isle
Last played on
The Fairy Queen - opera Z.629: [Act 5] no.40ab; O let me weep (The plaint)
Sarah Sexton
The Fairy Queen - opera Z.629: [Act 5] no.40ab; O let me weep (The plaint)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0246gfq.jpglink
The Fairy Queen - opera Z.629: [Act 5] no.40ab; O let me weep (The plaint)
Last played on
Purcell Songs (selection)
Andrea Morris, Carolyn Sampson, Henry Purcell, Elizabeth Kenny, Laurence Cummings, Anne-Marie Lasla, Sarah Sexton & Jane Rogers
Purcell Songs (selection)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Purcell Songs (selection)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist