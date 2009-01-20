The FacelessAmerican technical death metal band. Formed 2004
The Faceless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28df1bc6-60e4-4423-9c7d-c0e7466b9300
The Faceless Biography (Wikipedia)
The Faceless are an American death metal band from the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. They released their debut album, Akeldama in November 2006, and a follow-up, Planetary Duality, in November 2008. The band's third album, Autotheism, was released on August 14, 2012. On December 1, 2017, the band released their fourth album, In Becoming a Ghost. It was their first album in over half a decade.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Faceless Tracks
Sort by
Prison Born
The Faceless
Prison Born
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prison Born
Last played on
The Faceless Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist