Marco Ambrosini Biography (Wikipedia)
Marco Ambrosini (born 1964 in Forlì, Italy) is an Italian musician, composer and arranger living in Germany.
Marco Ambrosini Tracks
Spiritu sancto, dolce amore
Spiritu sancto, dolce amore
Saltarello
Saltarello
Iesu Cristo glorioso
Iesu Cristo glorioso
Piangiamo
Piangiamo
Troppo perde'l tempo
Troppo perde'l tempo
De la crudel morte de Cristo
De la crudel morte de Cristo
Omne homo ad alta voce
Omne homo ad alta voce
Stella nuova'n fra la gente
Stella nuova'n fra la gente
Cristo e nato et humanato
Cristo e nato et humanato
Saltarello
Saltarello
Dal ciel venne messo novello - laude de l'Annonciation
Dal ciel venne messo novello - laude de l'Annonciation
Venite a laudare
Venite a laudare
Ben e crudele e spietoso
Ben e crudele e spietoso
Selections from Messe de Nostre Dame (Machaut) & Missa syllabica (Pärt)
Selections from Messe de Nostre Dame (Machaut) & Missa syllabica (Pärt)
Ai tal domna
Ai tal domna
The Fairy Queen; The Plaint ('O let me weep')
The Fairy Queen; The Plaint ('O let me weep')
6 pieces including And One of the Pharasees ..; and Perotin' Salvatoris hodie
6 pieces including And One of the Pharasees ..; and Perotin' Salvatoris hodie
Von Angesicht zu Angesicht; Improvisation; Mandatum novum (Gregorian antiphon)
Von Angesicht zu Angesicht; Improvisation; Mandatum novum (Gregorian antiphon)
Violin Sonata Op.2 No.8 (arranged for nyckelharpa and continuo)
Violin Sonata Op.2 No.8 (arranged for nyckelharpa and continuo)
Isabella (feat. Anon.)
Isabella (feat. Anon.)
