Victoria Monét McCants (born May 1, 1993) is an American singer and songwriter. She became involved in performing arts at a young age, singing in the youth choir at her church and performing in a city dance team. She soon took to writing and began working with producer Rodney Jerkins (aka Darkchild). Previously signed to Atlantic Records, In 2014 Monét released her debut EP Nightmares & Lullabies: Act 1 and the following year released her follow-up EP Nightmares & Lullabies: Act 2. She has also written songs for artists such as Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony, Nas, T.I., GOOD Music, Lupe Fiasco, Chrisette Michele, Coco Jones, Chris Brown, Diddy Dirty Money, Janelle Monáe, and Jasmine V.