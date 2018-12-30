Victoria MonétBorn 1 May 1993
Victoria Monét
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993-05-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28d83274-26ab-4a6a-b9ff-340f4784e7dd
Victoria Monét Biography (Wikipedia)
Victoria Monét McCants (born May 1, 1993) is an American singer and songwriter. She became involved in performing arts at a young age, singing in the youth choir at her church and performing in a city dance team. She soon took to writing and began working with producer Rodney Jerkins (aka Darkchild). Previously signed to Atlantic Records, In 2014 Monét released her debut EP Nightmares & Lullabies: Act 1 and the following year released her follow-up EP Nightmares & Lullabies: Act 2. She has also written songs for artists such as Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony, Nas, T.I., GOOD Music, Lupe Fiasco, Chrisette Michele, Coco Jones, Chris Brown, Diddy Dirty Money, Janelle Monáe, and Jasmine V.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Victoria Monét Tracks
Sort by
New Love
Victoria Monét
New Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Love
Last played on
Better Days (One Love Manchester, 4 June 2017)
Ariana Grande
Better Days (One Love Manchester, 4 June 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7g4.jpglink
Better Days (One Love Manchester, 4 June 2017)
Last played on
Back to artist