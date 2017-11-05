Hinton BattleBorn 29 November 1956
Hinton Battle
1956-11-29
Hinton Battle Biography (Wikipedia)
Hinton Battle (born November 29, 1956) is a German-born American actor, singer, dancer, and dance instructor. He has won three Tony Awards, all in the category of Featured Actor in a Musical. He was the first to portray the Scarecrow in the stage version of The Wiz (a role assumed by Michael Jackson in the 1978 film adaptation).
