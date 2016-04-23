Bay City RollersFormed 1967. Disbanded 1987
Bay City Rollers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05fwmxm.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28cc1f98-add6-49d5-820a-ce973ee2954b
Bay City Rollers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bay City Rollers are a Scottish pop rock band known for their worldwide teen idol popularity in the 1970s. They have been called the "tartan teen sensations from Edinburgh", and "the first of many acts heralded as the 'biggest group since the Beatles'".
The group's line-up had many changes over the years, but the classic line-up during its heyday included guitarists Eric Faulkner and Stuart John Wood, singer Les McKeown, bassist Alan Longmuir, and drummer Derek Longmuir. The line-up in 2018 includes guitarist Stuart John Wood (Woody), singer Ian Thomson, bassist Marcus Cordock and drummer Jamie McGrory.
Bay City Rollers Tracks
Saturday Night
Bay City Rollers
Saturday Night
Saturday Night
Bye Bye Baby
Bay City Rollers
Bye Bye Baby
Bye Bye Baby
Shang-A-Lang
Bay City Rollers
Shang-A-Lang
Shang-A-Lang
Keep On Dancing
Bay City Rollers
Keep On Dancing
Keep On Dancing
Give A Little Love
Bay City Rollers
Give A Little Love
Give A Little Love
Remember
Bay City Rollers
Remember
Remember
Money Honey
Bay City Rollers
Money Honey
Money Honey
I Only Wanna Be With You
Bay City Rollers
I Only Wanna Be With You
I Only Wanna Be With You
Summerlove Sanstion
Bay City Rollers
Summerlove Sanstion
Summerlove Sanstion
All Of Me Loves All Of You
Bay City Rollers
All Of Me Loves All Of You
All Of Me Loves All Of You
Love Me Like I Love You
Bay City Rollers
Love Me Like I Love You
Love Me Like I Love You
