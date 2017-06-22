Basement Jaxx
1994
Basement Jaxx Biography (Wikipedia)
Basement Jaxx are an English electronic music duo consisting of Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe. The pair got their name from the regular night club they held in their hometown of Brixton, London, UK. They first rose to popularity in the mid 1990s. As the British Hit Singles & Albums book duly noted "they surfaced from the underground house scene, are regular transatlantic club chart-toppers and won the BRIT Award for Best Dance Act in 2002 and 2004".
Basement Jaxx Performances & Interviews
Basement Jaxx Tracks
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Bestival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erb5d4
Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight
2014-09-04T15:17:15
4
Sep
2014
6 Music at Bestival
12:00
Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight
Live Lounge: Basement Jaxx
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecp38g
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-06-25T15:17:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013s5mt.jpg
25
Jun
2009
Live Lounge: Basement Jaxx
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Glastonbury: 2000
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er2mxj
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2000-06-23T15:17:15
23
Jun
2000
Glastonbury: 2000
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Basement Jaxx News
