Lil Louis (also Li'l Louis & the World and Li'l Louis & the Party) is the stage name used by Chicago-born house-music producer and DJ Marvin Burns. He scored a number of hits on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in the 1980s and 1990s, three of which hit #1.

His best known song, "French Kiss" spent two weeks at #1 on the dance chart in 1989. Originally an instrumental, the track features a several-minutes-long breakdown in which the music gradually slowed down in tempo to a stop. As it gained popularity, vocals by Shawn Christopher were added. Even with its sensual sound, it crossed over to some pop radio stations and climbed to #50 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was a big success throughout Europe reaching #2 in the UK Singles Chart and in Germany, and number one in the Netherlands. The video was directed by Marek Budzynski. British Drum 'n' Bass producers Ed Rush & Optical later produced a remix.

Laurent Garnier's 1997 single "Flashback" contained a remix made by Lil Louis called "Lil Louis Civilized Instrumental Painting."