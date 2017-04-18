Iurie MorarMoldavian cymbalum player, Chisinau, CNR Strasbourg, Sirba Octet
Iurie Morar Tracks
Azoy Tantzmen in Odessa
Trad.
Azoy Tantzmen in Odessa
Azoy Tantzmen in Odessa
Music Arranger
Last played on
Sim Shalom
Paikov Yeshayahu, Cyrille Lehn, Ophélie Gaillard, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran & Iurie Morar
Sim Shalom
Sim Shalom
Composer
Music Arranger
Last played on
