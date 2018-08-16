Edmon Colomer
Edmon Colomer Biography (Wikipedia)
Edmon Colomer is a Spanish conductor from Barcelona. He conducted Joaquín Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez in 1991, in which Paco de Lucia performed with an orchestra. He has been director of the Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga since September 2010. He has also directed the National Spanish Youth Orchestra. Sheldon Morganstern described Colomer as an "immensely gifted musician".
Edmon Colomer Tracks
Sarao (Concierto serenata)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Concierto de Aranjuez (1st mvt)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Atlantida - scenic cantata in a prologue and 3 parts for soloists, chorus and or
Manuel de Falla
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-12T15:23:19
12
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
