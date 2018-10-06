Lennie HaytonBorn 14 February 1908. Died 24 April 1971
Lennie Hayton
1908-02-14
Lennie Hayton Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonard George Hayton (February 14, 1908 – April 24, 1971) was an American musician, composer, conductor and arranger. Hayton's trademark was the wearing of a captain's hat, which he always wore at a rakish angle.
Lennie Hayton Tracks
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - You Are My Lucky Star
Nacio Herb Brown
On The Town (1949) New York, New York
Leonard Bernstein
Feelin' No Pain
Miff Mole’s Molers
Pirate Ballet, from The Pirate
Cole Porter
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
Royal Albert Hall
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
Royal Albert Hall
