Milton AgerBorn 6 October 1893. Died 6 May 1979
Milton Ager
Milton Ager Biography (Wikipedia)
Milton Ager (October 6, 1893 – May 6, 1979) was an American composer.
Happy Days Are Here Again
Lovin' Sam
Gordon Stretton's Orchestre Syncopated Six
Lovin' Sam
Lovin' Sam
He's A Good Man To Have Around
Milton Ager
He's A Good Man To Have Around
He's A Good Man To Have Around
