KWS was a British dance act from Nottingham, England consisting of instrumentalists/record producers Chris King (born 6 September 1966) and Winston "Winnie" Williams (born 14 February 1965), and vocalist Delroy St. Joseph (born 28 November 1967). The band's name is an acronym of the members' surnames, King/Williams/St. Joseph.
Please Don't Go
Rock Your Baby
