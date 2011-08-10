Luke DoucetBorn 9 June 1973
Luke Doucet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-06-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28c61030-4f23-47bc-a7ad-2befde0eb34a
Luke Doucet Biography (Wikipedia)
Luke Doucet (born June 9, 1973) is a Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist. He has written and performed as a solo artist and as a member of the indie rock band Veal and the folk rock band Whitehorse.
In 2006 and 2011, Doucet was nominated for Juno Awards in the Adult Alternative Album of the Year category for his albums, Broken (And Other Rogue States) and Steel City Trawler.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Luke Doucet Tracks
Sort by
Long-Haul Driver
Luke Doucet
Long-Haul Driver
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long-Haul Driver
Last played on
Hey Now
Luke Doucet
Hey Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Now
Last played on
Luke Doucet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist