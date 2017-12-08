5 Top Tips to watch at The Great Escape

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0539b7z.jpg

2017-05-18T13:59:00.000Z

Festival Programmer Adam Ryan gives his 5 Top Tips on who to watch at The Great Escape.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05394s9