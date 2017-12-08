Oscar Jerome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05vr2f0.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28c4b85c-113b-4871-95ad-52ebc9704bd0
Oscar Jerome Performances & Interviews
- Oscar Jerome - Smile On A Screen (Winter Jazzfest 2018)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xlvm0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xlvm0.jpg2018-02-09T12:00:00.000ZOscar Jerome performs in New York, presented by BBC Music Introducing & PRS Foundation.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05xlrvj
Oscar Jerome - Smile On A Screen (Winter Jazzfest 2018)
- 5 Top Tips to watch at The Great Escapehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0539b7z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0539b7z.jpg2017-05-18T13:59:00.000ZFestival Programmer Adam Ryan gives his 5 Top Tips on who to watch at The Great Escape.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05394s9
5 Top Tips to watch at The Great Escape
Oscar Jerome Tracks
Sort by
Chromatic Descendants
Oscar Jerome
Chromatic Descendants
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr2fl.jpglink
Chromatic Descendants
Last played on
Give Back What You Stole From Me (Live from Winter Jazz Festival)
Oscar Jerome
Give Back What You Stole From Me (Live from Winter Jazz Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr2fl.jpglink
Do You Really
Oscar Jerome
Do You Really
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06lj109.jpglink
Do You Really
Last played on
Hold (6 Music Session, 20 Oct 2018)
Nubya Garcia
Hold (6 Music Session, 20 Oct 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold (6 Music Session, 20 Oct 2018)
Last played on
Smile On A Screen (6 Music Session, Live from Goldsmiths 26 Sept 2018)
Oscar Jerome
Smile On A Screen (6 Music Session, Live from Goldsmiths 26 Sept 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr2fl.jpglink
Do You Really (6 Music Session, Live from Goldsmiths 26 Sept 2018)
Oscar Jerome
Do You Really (6 Music Session, Live from Goldsmiths 26 Sept 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr2fl.jpglink
New Gods (feat. Oscar Jerome & Jay Prince)
Catching Flies
New Gods (feat. Oscar Jerome & Jay Prince)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1y5f.jpglink
New Gods (feat. Oscar Jerome & Jay Prince)
Last played on
Subdued
Oscar Jerome
Subdued
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr2fl.jpglink
Subdued
Last played on
Smile On A Screen
Oscar Jerome
Smile On A Screen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr2fl.jpglink
Smile On A Screen
Last played on
London's Face (feat. Oscar Jerome)
Joe Armon-Jones
London's Face (feat. Oscar Jerome)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr2fl.jpglink
London's Face (feat. Oscar Jerome)
Last played on
Do You Really (Exclusive)
Oscar Jerome
Do You Really (Exclusive)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr2fl.jpglink
Do You Really (Exclusive)
Last played on
Branches (Live)
Oscar Jerome
Branches (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr2fl.jpglink
Branches (Live)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
20
Feb
2019
Oscar Jerome
EartH (Hackney Arts Centre), London, UK
Latest Oscar Jerome News
Oscar Jerome Links
Back to artist