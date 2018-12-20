Fuzzy Sun
Fuzzy Sun Tracks
Heavy
Fuzzy Sun
Heavy
Heavy
Heaven
Fuzzy Sun
Heaven
Upcoming Events
23
Feb
2019
Fuzzy Sun
Manchester Gorilla, Manchester, UK
7
Mar
2019
Fuzzy Sun, Calva Louise
The Lexington, London, UK
4
May
2019
Fuzzy Sun, Metronomy, Sundara Karma, Swim Deep, Tom Grennan, Lauren Aquilina, Gengahr, Black Honey, Kingswood, Dream Wife, Elli Ingram, Goat Girl, Ibibio Sound Machine, Aaron Smith, Giant Rooks, Marsicans, Beabadoobee, Easy Life, No Hot Ashes, Greatest Hits, Kawala, Zuzu, Tamu Massif, Benin City, Malena Zavala, Sports Team, Saltwater Sun, AERIS ROVES, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Dancing On Tables, Jeffe, Wild Youth, Retro Video Club, Swimming Girls, Alligator, The Pearl Harts, The Dunts, Another Sky, Saint Agnes, Far Caspian, Chappaqua Wrestling, The Skinner Brothers, Thyla, Lauran Hibberd, Heavy Lungs, Ivory Wave, Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Gently Tender, Walt Disco, Sad Boys Club, Ormstons, The Mysterines, SUN SILVA, Squid (UK), Big Society, Teeff, Lucas Watt and Household Dogs
Live at Leeds, Leeds, UK
25
May
2019
Fuzzy Sun, George Ezra, The Vaccines, Kate Nash, You Me At Six, Primal Scream, Maxïmo Park, The Charlatans, Mystery Jets, Nothing But Thieves, Richard Ashcroft, Embrace, Slaves, The Hunna, Barns Courtney, Tom Grennan, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Gaz Coombes, Clean Cut Kid, Picture This, Bad Sounds, Jade Bird, Skinny Living, Sam Fender, Maisie Peters, Gerry Cinnamon, Anteros, Yonaka, Marsicans, The Slow Readers Club, Our Girl, No Hot Ashes, Sea Girls, Kawala, Zuzu, whenyoung, Only The Poets, The Blinders (UK), Average Joe, Shadowlark, Sons of Raphael and Dboy (CAN)
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
22
Jun
2019
Fuzzy Sun, Blossoms, CABBAGE, Blinders and The Coral
Edgeley Park, Manchester, UK
