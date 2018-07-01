Professor NutsBorn 8 September 1961
Professor Nuts
1961-09-08
Professor Nuts Biography (Wikipedia)
Professor Nuts (born Carl Wellington, 8 September 1961, Kingston, Jamaica) is a Jamaican dancehall singer.
Professor Nuts Tracks
Ruguh Ruguh
Proffessor Nuts & Agent Sasco
Performer
Last played on
Satan Strong
Professor Nuts
Last played on
Inna Di Bus
Professor Nuts
Last played on
Of Course
Professor Nuts
Last played on
