The Feelies are an American rock band from Haledon, New Jersey. They formed in 1976 and disbanded in 1992 having released four albums. The band reunited in 2008, and released new albums in 2011 and 2017.

Although not commercially successful, the Feelies had an influence on the development of American indie rock. Their first album, Crazy Rhythms (Stiff Records, 1980) was cited by R.E.M. as a major influence. The Feelies were influenced by the Velvet Underground and Lou Reed. Novelist Rick Moody has cited the band as one of his influences.

The Feelies rarely worked with outside producers and created shimmering soundscapes with multiple guitar layers and percussion.[according to whom?] They frequently played at Maxwell's, a live music venue and bar restaurant in Hoboken during the 1980s.