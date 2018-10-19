DeuceBritish pop quartet. Formed 1994. Disbanded 1997
Deuce
1994
Deuce Biography (Wikipedia)
Deuce were a British pop group that found moderate success in the mid-1990s. A two male, two female quartet, they released four Top 30 singles in the UK charts during 1995 and 1996, before splitting up in 1997.
Deuce Tracks
Expensive Dubplate (feat. Killa P)
Deuce
Expensive Dubplate (feat. Killa P)
Expensive Dubplate (feat. Killa P)
TalkBack
Deuce
TalkBack
TalkBack
No Surrender
Deuce
No Surrender
No Surrender
Str8 Flush
Deuce
Str8 Flush
Str8 Flush
I Need You
Deuce
I Need You
I Need You
Call It Love
Deuce
Call It Love
Call It Love
