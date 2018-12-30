Andrés Arturo García Menéndez (born April 12, 1956), professionally known as Andy García, is a Cuban American actor and director who became known in the late 1980s and 1990s, having appeared in successful Hollywood films, including The Godfather Part III, The Untouchables, Internal Affairs and When a Man Loves a Woman. In the 2000s, he starred in Ocean's Eleven and its sequels:, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen, and in The Lost City.

García was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Vincent Mancini in The Godfather Part III. He was Emmy Award- and Golden Globe Award-nominated for his titular role in For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story.