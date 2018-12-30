Andy GarcíaActor. Born 12 April 1956
Andy García
1956-04-12
Andy García Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrés Arturo García Menéndez (born April 12, 1956), professionally known as Andy García, is a Cuban American actor and director who became known in the late 1980s and 1990s, having appeared in successful Hollywood films, including The Godfather Part III, The Untouchables, Internal Affairs and When a Man Loves a Woman. In the 2000s, he starred in Ocean's Eleven and its sequels:, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen, and in The Lost City.
García was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Vincent Mancini in The Godfather Part III. He was Emmy Award- and Golden Globe Award-nominated for his titular role in For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andy García Tracks
Fernando
Cher
Fernando
Fernando
Last played on
