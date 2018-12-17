Marc-André HamelinBorn 5 September 1961
Marc-André Hamelin
1961-09-05
Marc-André Hamelin Biography
Marc-André Hamelin, OC, CQ (born September 5, 1961), is a Canadian virtuoso pianist and composer. Hamelin is recognized worldwide for the originality and technical proficiency of his performances of the classic repertoire.
Marc-André Hamelin Performances & Interviews
Marc-André Hamelin Tracks
Gigue in G major, K 574
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Gigue in G major, K 574
Gigue in G major, K 574
Little Nocturne
Marc-André Hamelin
Little Nocturne
Little Nocturne
Handel in the Strand
Percy Grainger
Handel in the Strand
Handel in the Strand
Valse Phantastique
Edna Bentz Woods
Valse Phantastique
Valse Phantastique
On an Overgrown Path, Book 1 (The barn owl has not flown away)
Leos Janáček
On an Overgrown Path, Book 1 (The barn owl has not flown away)
On an Overgrown Path, Book 1 (The barn owl has not flown away)
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Rhapsody in Blue
Piano Sonata No 35 in A flat major, H XVI 43 (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Piano Sonata No 35 in A flat major, H XVI 43 (3rd mvt)
Piano Sonata No 35 in A flat major, H XVI 43 (3rd mvt)
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Rhapsody in Blue
Pastoral, Op 40 No 6 (Eight Concert Etudes)
Nikolai Girshevich Kapustin
Pastoral, Op 40 No 6 (Eight Concert Etudes)
Pastoral, Op 40 No 6 (Eight Concert Etudes)
Clair de lune
Gabriel Fauré
Clair de lune
Clair de lune
The Alcotts (Piano Sonata No 2, 'Concord')
Charles Ives
The Alcotts (Piano Sonata No 2, 'Concord')
The Alcotts (Piano Sonata No 2, 'Concord')
Andante inédit in E flat major for piano
John Field & Marc-André Hamelin
Andante inédit in E flat major for piano
Andante inédit in E flat major for piano
Composer
Jagdlied (Waldszenen, Op 82)
Robert Schumann
Jagdlied (Waldszenen, Op 82)
Jagdlied (Waldszenen, Op 82)
Vogel als Prophet (Waldszenen, Op 82)
Robert Schumann
Vogel als Prophet (Waldszenen, Op 82)
Vogel als Prophet (Waldszenen, Op 82)
Piano Sonata in G major, H.16.40
Joseph Haydn
Piano Sonata in G major, H.16.40
Piano Sonata in G major, H.16.40
Piano Concerto No. 4, 3rd mvt.
Anton Rubinstein
Piano Concerto No. 4, 3rd mvt.
Piano Concerto No. 4, 3rd mvt.
Troisieme recueil de chants Op. 65
Charles-Valentin Alkan
Troisieme recueil de chants Op. 65
Troisieme recueil de chants Op. 65
Papillons, Op. 2
Robert Schumann
Papillons, Op. 2
Papillons, Op. 2
8 Concert Studies, Op.40 (Prelude)
Nikolai Girshevich Kapustin
8 Concert Studies, Op.40 (Prelude)
8 Concert Studies, Op.40 (Prelude)
Piano Sonata No.40 in G major Hob XVI: 40
Joseph Haydn
Piano Sonata No.40 in G major Hob XVI: 40
Piano Sonata No.40 in G major Hob XVI: 40
Danza Festiva (Forgotten Melodies)
Nikolai Karlovich Medtner
Danza Festiva (Forgotten Melodies)
Danza Festiva (Forgotten Melodies)
Piano Sonata No 16 in C major, K 545
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Sonata No 16 in C major, K 545
Piano Sonata No 16 in C major, K 545
Intermezzo in A flat major
Francis Poulenc
Intermezzo in A flat major
Intermezzo in A flat major
Ritter vom Steckenpferd (Kinderszenen, Op 15)
Robert Schumann
Ritter vom Steckenpferd (Kinderszenen, Op 15)
Ritter vom Steckenpferd (Kinderszenen, Op 15)
Keyboard Sonata in B flat major, Hob.16.41
Joseph Haydn
Keyboard Sonata in B flat major, Hob.16.41
Keyboard Sonata in B flat major, Hob.16.41
Bittendes Kind (Kinderszenen, Op 15)
Robert Schumann
Bittendes Kind (Kinderszenen, Op 15)
Bittendes Kind (Kinderszenen, Op 15)
On an Overgrown Path (A Blown-Away Leaf)
Leos Janáček
On an Overgrown Path (A Blown-Away Leaf)
On an Overgrown Path (A Blown-Away Leaf)
Piano Quintet No 1
Erno Dohnanyi
Piano Quintet No 1
Piano Quintet No 1
Seven Elegies (Turandots Frauengemach)
Ferruccio Busoni
Seven Elegies (Turandots Frauengemach)
Seven Elegies (Turandots Frauengemach)
Keyboard Concerto in G major, H XVIII 4 (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Keyboard Concerto in G major, H XVIII 4 (3rd mvt)
Keyboard Concerto in G major, H XVIII 4 (3rd mvt)
Grand Pianola Music (Part II 'On the dominant divide')
John Adams, Orli Shaham, Marc-André Hamelin, San Francisco Symphony & Michael Tilson Thomas
Grand Pianola Music (Part II 'On the dominant divide')
Grand Pianola Music (Part II 'On the dominant divide')
Composer
Piano Sonata No 16 in C major, K 545
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Sonata No 16 in C major, K 545
Piano Sonata No 16 in C major, K 545
Images - set 1 for piano
Claude Debussy
Images - set 1 for piano
Images - set 1 for piano
In Dahomey 'Cakewalk Smasher'
Percy Grainger
In Dahomey 'Cakewalk Smasher'
In Dahomey 'Cakewalk Smasher'
Circus Galop for player piano
Marc-André Hamelin
Circus Galop for player piano
Circus Galop for player piano
Performer
Piano Concerto in F major Hob XVIII
Joseph Haydn
Piano Concerto in F major Hob XVIII
Piano Concerto in F major Hob XVIII
On an Overgrown Path, Book 1 (No 1, 'Our Evenings')
Leos Janáček
On an Overgrown Path, Book 1 (No 1, 'Our Evenings')
On an Overgrown Path, Book 1 (No 1, 'Our Evenings')
On the overgrown path (Book 1)
Leos Janáček
On the overgrown path (Book 1)
On the overgrown path (Book 1)
On the Overgrown Path: The barn owl has not flown away!
Leos Janáček
On the Overgrown Path: The barn owl has not flown away!
On the Overgrown Path: The barn owl has not flown away!
Eintritt; Einsame Blumen; Herberge (Waldszenen, Op 82)
Robert Schumann
Eintritt; Einsame Blumen; Herberge (Waldszenen, Op 82)
Eintritt; Einsame Blumen; Herberge (Waldszenen, Op 82)
Piano Concerto: ii. Last Lullaby for Hans
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Piano Concerto: ii. Last Lullaby for Hans
Piano Concerto: ii. Last Lullaby for Hans
Country Gardens
Percy Grainger
Country Gardens
Country Gardens
Herberge (Waldszenen, Op 82)
Robert Schumann
Herberge (Waldszenen, Op 82)
Herberge (Waldszenen, Op 82)
Piano Sonata in D major, H.16.51
Joseph Haydn
Piano Sonata in D major, H.16.51
Piano Sonata in D major, H.16.51
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Rhapsody in Blue and Songfest in Edinburgh
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
23
Sep
2018
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Rhapsody in Blue and Songfest in Edinburgh
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Proms 2015: Prom 36: Pierre Boulez, Ravel & Stravinsky
Royal Albert Hall
12
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 36: Pierre Boulez, Ravel & Stravinsky
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2011: Prom 65: Elgar, Berkeley, Rachmaninov & Kodály
Royal Albert Hall
3
Sep
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 65: Elgar, Berkeley, Rachmaninov & Kodály
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2011: Prom 54: Marc-André Hamelin plays Liszt
Royal Albert Hall
24
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 54: Marc-André Hamelin plays Liszt
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
27
Jul
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
