Jonathan Dagan, known by his stage name J.Views, is a two-time Grammy nominated musician based in New-York.
As a songwriter, producer, remixer, and art director, J.Views is known for pushing the boundaries in the creative world, constantly innovating the dialog with his audience.
Under the alias J.Views, he has collaborated with numerous guest vocalists and musicians. His production often incorporates nostalgic elements through the use of samples, analog tapes and synthesizers, and is often described as multilayered and detailed. NPR’s All Songs Considered said, "J.Views writes songs that whirl and clatter like tiny Rube Goldberg devices."
