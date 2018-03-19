Sweet Honey in the RockFormed 1973
Sweet Honey in the Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28b6ce62-5e14-443c-80b4-ebb8e04936e1
Sweet Honey in the Rock Biography (Wikipedia)
Sweet Honey in the Rock is an all-woman, African-American a cappella ensemble. They are an American three-time Grammy Award–nominated troupe who express their history as African-American women through song, dance, and sign language. Originally a four-person ensemble, the group have expanded to five-part harmonies, with a sixth member acting as a sign-language interpreter. Although the members have changed over four decades, the group continues to sing and perform worldwide. Sweet Honey in the Rock gives African American women a voice to issues in society.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sweet Honey in the Rock Tracks
Sort by
Travelling Shoes
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Travelling Shoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Travelling Shoes
Last played on
Prayer
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prayer
Last played on
Ella's Song
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Ella's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ella's Song
Last played on
Wade In the Water
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Wade In the Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wade In the Water
Last played on
Sometime
Louie Robinson
Sometime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sometime
Last played on
Would You Harbor Me
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Would You Harbor Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Would You Harbor Me
Last played on
Greed
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Greed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greed
Last played on
Chant
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Chant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chant
Last played on
Prayer To The One
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Prayer To The One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prayer To The One
Last played on
Do What the Spirit Say Do (feat. Trad.)
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Do What the Spirit Say Do (feat. Trad.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do What the Spirit Say Do (feat. Trad.)
Last played on
Step by Step
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Step by Step
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Step by Step
Last played on
Redemption Song
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Redemption Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Redemption Song
Breaths
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Breaths
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breaths
On Children
Sweet Honey in the Rock
On Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Children
I Like It That Way
Sweet Honey in the Rock
I Like It That Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like It That Way
Last played on
Balm In Gilead
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Balm In Gilead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Balm In Gilead
Last played on
Do The Spirits They Do
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Do The Spirits They Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do The Spirits They Do
Last played on
Trying Times
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Trying Times
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trying Times
Last played on
Do What the Spirit Say Do
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Do What the Spirit Say Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do What the Spirit Say Do
Last played on
We Are
Sweet Honey in the Rock
We Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are
Last played on
Run, Run Mourner Run
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Run, Run Mourner Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run, Run Mourner Run
Last played on
(Women Should Be) A Proirity
Sweet Honey in the Rock
(Women Should Be) A Proirity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stranger Blues
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Stranger Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stranger Blues
Last played on
Leaning and Depending on The Lord
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Leaning and Depending on The Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaning and Depending on The Lord
Last played on
By the waters of Babylon
Sweet Honey in the Rock
By the waters of Babylon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
By the waters of Babylon
Last played on
Jesus Is All
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Jesus Is All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus Is All
Last played on
Sweet Honey in the Rock Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist